TheaterWorks Hartford and Hartford Stage prepare for a collaborative performance

Connecticut Public Radio | By Samantha Russell
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:59 PM EDT
Left to right: Hartford Stage Managing Director Cynthia Rider, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen, TheaterWorks Hartford Artistic Director Rob Ruggeiro, Senator Richard Blumenthal
Brandon Barzola
/
TheaterWorks Hartford
Left to right: Hartford Stage Managing Director Cynthia Rider, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen, TheaterWorks Hartford Artistic Director Rob Ruggeiro, Senator Richard Blumenthal

Rob Ruggeiro, artistic director of TheaterWorks Hartford, wants to uplift local theater and its community, as the organization enters its 40th season.

Ruggeiro came up with the idea of creating a collaborative musical.

For the first time, TheaterWorks Hartford is partnering with Hartford Stage for a performance of the musical "Sweeney Todd" in 2026.

Ruggeiro said his goal is to shine light on both theater groups while uniting their audiences.

“There’s nothing like sitting in a room, with those particular people [on] that particular night, and being moved, and entertained, or challenged,” Ruggeiro said.

"Sweeney Todd" will run from June 5 to July 5, 2026. Ruggeiro will direct the production and Hartford Stage players will perform.

TheaterWorks recently appointed Jeff Griffin, as its new managing director. Griffin began looking at the power of partnership and resource sharing alongside Ruggeiro.

“Partnerships are sort of the way for the future,” Griffin said.

He said this is especially true as theater audiences continue to decline.

Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks have begun designing graphics for their show, as well as navigating financial decisions regarding split and shared audiences.

Ruggeiro said the show will be an intimate chamber production. He said he’s excited about the idea of directing a musical “with good friends down the street.”

Theater is an entity that drives commerce and connection through Connecticut, Ruggeiro said, driving people to town centers where stores and restaurants are abundant.

While theater provides entertainment, Ruggerio believes it also has other benefits.

“Art is essential, and there’s no other way to say it,” Ruggeiro said. “It helps us really understand and process our humanity.”
Samantha Russell
Samantha Russell is a News Intern at Connecticut Public and a senior at Fairfield University. Samantha is pursuing a double major in Communications and Digital Journalism.

A native Rhode Islander, Samantha has integrated herself into her Connecticut community, writing news for Fairfield University’s newspaper “The Mirror” and Westport Journal.

Post-graduation, Samantha plans to continue her career in journalism and the media.

 

See stories by Samantha Russell

