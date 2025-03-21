© 2025 Connecticut Public

Yale Center for British Art prepares to reopen after 2-year closure

By Kaily Martinez
Published March 21, 2025 at 4:55 PM EDT
The Yale Center for British Art.
Provided
/
The Yale Center for British Art
The Yale Center for British Art.

The Yale Center for British Art is preparing to reopen to the public on March 29 after being closed for two years for a building conservation project.

During the closure, the museum replaced more than 224 skylights, all while preserving the building designed by late American architect Louis Kahn. One unique element of Kahn’s design was implementing domed plexiglass skylights.

Although the skylights had never been replaced since the museum opened in 1977, they were replaced during the closure to ensure the roof was properly sealed, said Martina Droth, director of the Yale Center for British Art.

“We have 224 skylights on our fourth floor, so the galleries are actually in daylight, which is kind of an unusual way to experience art,” Droth said.

“It's a very specific way where you have the play of light, and as the clouds pass and as the sun moves, you constantly feel the change of the light and the atmosphere and the galleries.”

Additionally, the lighting system was updated from halogen lights to LED. Droth said the renovations increased the building’s energy efficiency by 60%.

The roof of the Yale Center for British Art features 224 skylights.
Richard Caspole
/
The Yale Center for British Art
The roof of the Yale Center for British Art features 224 skylights.

The Yale Center for British Art is the only museum outside of Britain that presents five centuries of British art and culture, Droth said.

The reopening event will feature artists like Joseph Mallord William Turner and Tracey Emin . This will be Emin’s first major exhibit presentation in a North American museum.

“Almost half of all the artists that you'll see weren't actually born in Britain. They came from other countries,” Droth said. “They migrated to Britain and built their careers there, and then there are other artists who were born in Britain who left and made their careers in other parts of the world.”

“Wherever we find ourselves in the world, there's constant movement of people. There's a constant exchange of culture. So, I hope people will find that British art is really an international story that resonates with the way in which culture evolves today,” Droth said.
Kaily Martinez
Kaily Martinez is a 2025 Larry Lunden News Intern at Connecticut Public.


She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a Minor in Human Development and Family Studies.



During her time as an undergraduate student, Kaily wrote for the Life section of The Daily Campus, UConn's student newspaper. She covered everything from campus events to movie reviews. Her work has also been published through the Connecticut Student Journalism Collaborative.



Kaily is now searching for her beat and is ready to pursue her next venture in journalism.

