West Haven highlights dangers of illegal basement, attic apartments

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 24, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
FILE: A view of 150 West Street in New Haven, Conn. on May 14, 2024. Two residents were killed in illegal units after the building caught fire five years ago.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A view of 150 West Street in New Haven, Conn. on May 14, 2024. Two residents were killed in illegal units after the building caught fire five years ago.

West Haven Fire Chief Michael Terenzio first realized the prevalence of unregulated apartments in 2023, when just over half of the city’s fires were in areas that shouldn’t have had people living there.

Now, the Allingtown department is cracking down on illegal apartments in the city, which are often hidden in a building’s attic or basement.

The problem is particularly acute in one- or two-family homes used as off-campus housing near the University of New Haven campus, according to Terenzio.

“They're trying to make some additional money, by renting these areas and getting them under the code,” Terenzio said. “All you have to do is drive around some of these areas – just as firefighters should be doing anyway – we look at a building and we can tell whether or not it's occupied on one level, two levels, or even three levels.”

To combat the illegal apartments, three Allingtown firefighters recently received additional fire marshal certifications to conduct housing inspections, Terenzio said. The program is funded for the next three years with hopes to continue.

Firefighters will identify suspected unregulated apartments through canvassing, property record research and existing department records. Trained firefighters can often spot signs of a potentially illegal apartment from the curb.

“Additional mailboxes, additional dish antennas – even additional electric meters, which leads us to suspect that there's additional people that may be in there,” Terenzio said.

While those signs may be visible to the discerning eye from the outside, illegal apartments are most often discovered when an emergency happens in the building.

“A lot of these things we find incidentally, while we're on scene for a medical call or a fire incident,” Allingtown Deputy Fire Marshal Stephen Grodzicki said. “From there, there's some things we can do while we're on scene, and other times we refer to the fire marshal's office.”

Property owners are contacted when there’s a suspected illegal apartment. Sometimes, the issue gets fixed before the fire department steps in, Grodzicki said.

To be at code, apartments must include two exit doors and at least one emergency exit, such as a fire escape or a large window. They also must have ceilings at least 7 feet high, according to West Haven Fire Marshal Keith Flood.

When property owners fail to comply with those regulations, the fire marshal gets inside, inspects the property and relocates the illegal tenants. Renters in illegal apartments are often moved in with family members or utilize the city’s relocation program.

“It kind of works out a little better with them going with people they know, versus staying in a hotel,” Flood said. “That is really what happens when these people get caught in the go-between, not knowing it's an illegal unit, and then occupying that unit.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state's local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities.
Visit ctpublic.org/latinos/we-are-connecticut for more stories and resources.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca dar a conocer historias latinas y elevar nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Para más información sobre nuestro esfuerzo por conectar con las comunidades latinas, visita  ctpublic.org/latinos/somos-ct

