Vietnam War veterans reflect on abysmal post-war treatment

To many people, “welcome home” means enthusiasm, praise and respect. For many Vietnam War veterans, it meant quite the opposite.

Connecticut’s Vietnam War veterans gathered for a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony in Rocky Hill Thursday, where they reflected on how they were greeted when they returned to the U.S. after the war.

They say it was composed of hate and criticism. In lieu of handshakes and commendation, returning soldiers were met with name-calling and refusal of service in restaurants.

“We were shocked, disappointed and confused,” said Ted Graziani, Vietnam War veteran and former Connecticut state representative. “We had to put our military fatigues away immediately, because we were looked down upon.”

Graziani said Vietnam War veterans frequently lied on their resumes while finding a job post-deployment. If they admitted to fighting in the war, they were often denied positions.

Gen. Francis Evon said he watched his father suffer the effects of living post-war. His father avoided speaking about his service in Vietnam due to shame and fear of being misjudged.

One veteran was refused a beer in the airport after sharing his veteran status, according to Joseph Danao, deputy commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs. In another airport, Anthony Gaunichaux said he was called a “baby killer.”

“I was treated really [badly], myself and three special force guys,” Gaunichaux said. “We were in the airport, and we were called all kinds of names.”

When airport police were called to diffuse the situation, Gaunichaux said the police helped the offenders.

These veterans, among many others, expressed strong appreciation for recognition given to them by Connecticut officials.

Ronald Welch, commissioner of Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, thanked those who served for their commitment to leadership within the community.

“You served as our role models,” Welch said. “You were extremely competent trainers, you are mentors, you’re our friends … you taught us the hard lessons learned, that enabled us to serve in combat.”

Welch said Vietnam War veterans made the “ultimate sacrifice.” Many were drafted at a young age and were forced to leave behind relationships, education and careers.

The Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs provides resources for veterans suffering physically and mentally post-war. These resources include housing and skilled care facilities.

Gen Evon encourages Connecticut veterans to take advantage of the services.

“Don’t suffer in silence. If you haven’t visited a vet center, get there,” Evon said.

Despite these experiences, Graziani wants to make sure the reactions he and other Vietnam veterans faced do not meet future veterans. After all, he said, “All we did was serve.”

“We talked about war, they blamed the warrior. They didn’t blame the politician, they blamed us,” Graziani said.