Bridgeport police shooting ruled a homicide

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kelsey Hubbard Rollinson
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT
A deadly police shooting in Bridgeport has been deemed a homicide, according to the preliminary status report released Friday by the Office of the Inspector General.

The report says the use of deadly force by Bridgeport police officer, Yoon Heo,caused the death of 39-year-old Dyshan Best. Bridgeport Police Chief, Roderick Porter, announced Friday, that Heo is now on administrative leave.

According to the Inspector General’s report, on Monday, March 31 prior to the shooting, officer Heo and officer Erin Perrotta responded to a call to a large fight on East Main Street that police were told was connected to people gathered for a funeral. Police were told Best and a person in a nearby vehicle had a gun.

Police bodycam footage shows officers approaching the vehicle and Best fleeing from the vehicle on foot. Police chased Best to a parking lot and attempted to taser him, but he eluded capture. He then ran to a driveway on Kossuth Street.

The report states that Best appeared to have a gun in his hand. Officer Heo fired his weapon and shot Best twice in the torso. Police recovered a gun next to the spot where he fell, according to the report.

Officers provided emergency medical aid at the scene and Best was taken to Bridgeport hospital and later pronounced dead. The inspector general’s office is investigating.

Porter said the Office of the Inspector General has now taken over the investigation.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Dyshean Best. Any loss of life is a tragedy and I know this situation has deeply affected our entire community,” Porter said.
