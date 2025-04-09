© 2025 Connecticut Public

Deportation flights prompt Avelo boycott, protest at Tweed New Haven Airport

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:23 PM EDT

A boycott of Avelo Airlines launched Wednesday at Tweed New Haven Airport in response to the airline's decision to charter Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) deportation flights out of Mesa, Arizona, for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The airline said the flights which are set to begin next month will be carried out by 737-800 airplanes based at Mesa Gateway Airport.

The boycott is being sponsored by several groups including Connecticut Climate Crisis Mobilization and CT Shoreline Indivisible.

Word of the boycott spread on social media through an online petition. Organizers said “We reject Trump’s inhumane deportations and reject that Avelo, which operates from New Haven, profits from it. “

Avelo says its long-term charter program will provide “domestic and international trips to support DHS’s deportation efforts,” according to an April 2025 job posting.

Avelo’s CEO Andrew Levy, acknowledged that the flights are what he called a “sensitive and complicated topic.”

However, Levy also said the company decided to charter the flights to enable Avelo to continue expansion and keep crewmembers employed “for years to come.”

Avelo is based in Houston, Texas, and added flights out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks in November of 2024.

However, there is no indication as to whether Avelo will also charter deportation flights out of Bradley.

State Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney, a Democrat, is among other Connecticut leaders such as New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Attorney General William Tong, who have condemned Avelo’s actions.

“When issues of humane and ethical principles compete with the profit motive and financial incentives, the principles, unfortunately, frequently lose” Looney said. “Avelo Airlines’ decision to contract with the federal government to operate deportation flights is a disgraceful capitulation to profit over humane concerns.”
News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

