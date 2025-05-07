Federal agency reinstates CT State Library grant after pulling funds

Connecticut was one of only three states to learn last month its federal grant for public libraries was terminated midyear. But this week, the federal agency overseeing those funds reversed the decision and reinstated the Connecticut State Library’s grant.

For almost two decades, the CT State Library has been a recipient of federal funding provided through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. That changed in early April when officials got notice that the $2.16 million grant for the fiscal year would end because it was “unfortunately no longer consistent with the agency’s priorities and no longer serves the interests of the United States.”

Recipients disputed the grant termination through internal IMLS processes alongside efforts in federal court to block the dismantling of the agency. For the past five weeks, the library was operating without the remainder of its current funding, which they estimated amounted to about $800,000 or $900,000.

State Librarian Deborah Schander celebrated the reinstatement of the fiscal year 2024 funds. Much of the federal grant goes toward staff salaries. The State Library found out the news through an email on Monday evening and learned the following day it would get a new grant. But she did not get a reason for the change from IMLS or whether it was because of the internal challenge.

“We didn’t know if we’d receive a notice at all,” Schander said. “It was actually something of a surprise to receive it so quickly.”

“We were very fortunate we did not have to interrupt any services. We knew we’d be getting answers,” Schander said, adding that the library was “not placed in the position to stop work or stop services but always a possibility.”

Schander said they will be able to start drawing down the current grant now that the CT State Library got notice Tuesday that it will get a new award for fiscal year 2025. The funding can change from year to year, but is expected to be around the same range of $2 million.

The CT State Library was initially among the Connecticut libraries and museums facing funding cuts from the IMLS as part of a larger effort driven by the Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to curtail government spending.

Schander noted that there is a long history of President Donald J. Trump proposing cuts to the agency that date back to his first term — and that Congress ultimately kept it alive.

She hopes that will be the case again as Congress sorts out government funding in the coming months.

“In some ways, this is not new. It’s a return to previous tactics,” Schander said. “There’s definitely concern about the long-term viability of IMLS and the funding. Those are conversations we’ll be needing to have here in Connecticut about funding.”

Trump signed an executive order in late March dramatically paring back that department and six others that he deemed “unnecessary.” That order is tied up in a lawsuit backed by a coalition of state attorneys general, including Connecticut’s William Tong. On Tuesday, a federal judge halted the executive order and granted a preliminary injunction in that case.

In a statement Wednesday, Tong called the numerous lawsuits he and other state attorneys general have filed over the past few months, including the one backing IMLS, “a firewall.”

Through IMLS’ Grants to States program, every state gets money allocated through a population-based formula. Connecticut, Washington and California were the only states to see funding cuts, though all three will see the current grants restored.

IMLS did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why Connecticut lost its funding and the reasoning for reinstating its grant.

Schander said the federal funding is tailored to states’ needs and gives them the ability to make local decisions. The grant supports 13 staff members in the Division of Library Development and provides resources to boost local libraries and build capacity. That program benefits about 5,500 patrons in Connecticut, including around 300 veterans.

Libraries or classrooms that want a large group of kids to read a book often get multiple copies from the Middletown Library Service Center. They also provide books for schools participating in the Battle of the Books reading competition and offer “bundles” for classrooms exploring topics such as Connecticut history or social-emotional learning, said Kymberlee Powe, the children and young adult consultant at the division.

The Middletown center trains librarians in new technologies and also operates the CT Library for Accessible Books. The center has technology and books available for people to check out if they are visually impaired or otherwise disabled and need an accessible device for “talking books,” or books read aloud.

By offering training for librarians, larger bundles of books, access to technology and reading guides for kids, the library center saves local Connecticut libraries millions of dollars each year, Dawn La Valle, director of the Division of Library Development for the state library system, said in an interview last month. The center provides software that allows kids to count books and pages read for their summer reading program.

“Cuts to the Connecticut State Library would have endangered summer reading, early literacy, and digital connectivity programs — a rash and reckless move,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a statement.

Two weeks ago, Blumenthal was one of three senators who wrote a letter to IMLS Acting Director Keith Sonderling asking for the immediate reinstatement of funds and an explanation by Tuesday about the agency’s decision. He commended the agency for restoring the funds, but said “our fight is far from over.”

The cuts have left many of the state’s libraries and museums in limbo. Some of these Connecticut institutions, like the Mark Twain House & Museum and the Lyman Allyn Art Museum, needed to lay off workers or consultants. Others remain in a holding pattern as they decide the future of some services and see if they can fill in the gaps.

CT Mirror reporter Ginny Monk contributed to this story.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.