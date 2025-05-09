Emails link Deidre Gifford to scandal; OHS commissioner to retire

One of the highest-ranking officials in Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration was involved in the decision to cancel a 2020 audit that threatened to expose how a Connecticut eye doctor with powerful political connections had billed the state’s Medicaid program for procedures she never performed, documents show.

Emails and text messages obtained by The Connecticut Mirror show that Deidre Gifford, the former commissioner of the Department of Social Services and current leader of the Office of Health Strategy, was involved in discussions about the state’s audit of Helen Zervas, the owner of Family Eye Care in Bristol, in the days before officials decided to abandon that probe.

Employees at Gifford’s agency were weighing whether to drop the audit in return for Zervas voluntarily repaying $599,000 to the state’s Medicaid program, according to records subpoenaed as part of a federal criminal investigation into former state deputy budget director Konstantinos Diamantis and former state Democratic lawmaker Christopher Ziogas.

Gifford is not facing criminal charges.

The documents show Gifford signed off on that settlement, even though a DSS employee informed her that circumstances surrounding the audit were “unusual.”

Gifford is expected to retire by July.

Gifford did not respond to questions for this story. Her attorney, Thomas J. Murphy, declined to comment.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office issued a statement to The Connecticut Mirror on Wednesday evening, defending Gifford and reiterating his support for her.

“Throughout Dr. Gifford’s career in public service, including her leadership at the Department of Social Services and the Department of Public Health during one of the most challenging health crises in our state’s history, she demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and transparency,” Rob Blanchard, the governor’s spokesperson, said.

“The governor understands that she was asked to provide information to federal authorities in connection with an ongoing investigation and that she cooperated fully and responded truthfully, as any public servant should,” Blanchard added. “However, being asked to provide information in a federal inquiry does not imply wrongdoing. The legal process should continue to unfold without jumping to conclusions or making assumptions.”

Several hours after issuing that statement, Lamont confirmed that Gifford would be stepping down from her post and retiring from public service.

The news of Gifford’s impending retirement was shared as CT Mirror was preparing to publish this story. CT Mirror provided the governor’s office with the records it obtained and sought comment late last week.

Gifford’s direct involvement in the abandoned audit is likely to make her a primary witness in a pending criminal trial involving alleged extortion, bribery and influence peddling at the highest levels of the Connecticut state government.

Zervas, who is a licensed optometrist, pleaded guilty in March to fraudulently overbilling the state’s Medicaid program over the course of more than five years. And federal prosecutors accused Diamantis and Ziogas of conspiring with Zervas to undermine the 2020 audit of her practice.

The charges filed in federal court allege that Ziogas and Zervas, who are engaged, paid Diamantis $95,000 in the spring of 2020 in exchange for him advising and pressuring several “senior” state officials to drop the audit, which threatened to lay bare Zervas’ years of fraudulent medical billing.

The indictments that were unsealed in March did not identify the state officials that Diamantis allegedly pressured by name, although it pointed to key players by their titles and relationships.

The documents reviewed by the CT Mirror show prosecutors were keenly interested in the interactions that took place between Gifford, Melissa McCaw, Lamont’s former budget director, and John McCormick, who was the director of the state’s Medicaid audit division at that time.

Federal prosecutors seized a number of Gifford’s emails and two months of text messages from her state-issued cell phone, which included several conversations between her and McCaw.

Most of those text messages were focused on the state’s early response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one text exchange from late April 2020 included a vague reference to what was described as a “constituent matter.”

“Can you give me a call re: a constituent matter when you have time?” McCaw asked Gifford on April 28, 2020.

McCaw’s use of the word “constituent” mirrors the term that state officials used on May 12, 2020, to describe Zervas when Diamantis scheduled the delivery of her $599,000 check to the state’s Medicaid office in Hartford on that day.

Gifford responded to McCaw’s text message the following day, and she informed McCaw that she would be available to discuss the matter that evening — exactly a week before the audit was called off, the records show.

McCaw, who is now the finance director in the town of East Hartford, did not respond to multiple emails and phone calls, as well as messages that were left at her office by CT Mirror reporters in recent weeks.

Shortly after Gifford spoke to McCaw, records show, she also discussed Zervas and her medical practice with McCormick, who had overseen the state’s Medicaid audit division for more than a decade.

The two initially spoke on the phone, according to the records. McCormick followed that call up with an email to Gifford on April 30 explaining that the circumstances surrounding Zervas’ audit were “unusual.”

Gifford replied by telling McCormick that he should manage the audit like he would for any other Medicaid provider in the state.

“I do not want to intervene in this process and want you to proceed as you normally would under these circumstances,” Gifford wrote.

But there was nothing normal about the political nature of Zervas’ case, as McCormick later explained to other DSS officials.

In an email on May 5, 2020, McCormick told a deputy commissioner at DSS how Gifford, one of Lamont’s top appointees, had called him directly to discuss Zervas’ case. And he said he’d learned that Zervas had a powerful ally in the governor’s budget office, where both McCaw and Diamantis worked.

“The commissioner called me about this provider last week,” McCormick told DSS’s deputy commissioner, Michael Gilbert. “The provider has a friend at OPM.”

McCormick went on to explain in that email that Zervas overcharged the Medicaid program, and he said he initially considered taking additional steps to hold Zervas accountable for the “substantial overbillings.”

But after further review, McCormick said, he dropped that plan and agreed to bring the audit to a close.

“I was considering additional action, but I think the self-disclosure showed good faith,” McCormick told Gilbert.

But as early as mid-February, McCormick wrote that he had his doubts about Zervas’ billing irregularities.

“Hold off on additional work,” he wrote to a member of the auditing team at DSS. “Looking like a fraud case.”

McCormick’s attorney, Steve Manning, did not respond to phone calls for this story. Gilbert, who is now retired from state service, declined to comment when provided with the emails at his home earlier this month.

Norm Pattis, Diamantis’ defense attorney, said the emails from McCormick clearly show that Gifford was closely involved in the decision to cancel the Medicaid audit, and he said that will make her an indispensable witness when Diamantis and Ziogas go to trial early next year.

“It seems obvious to me that Ms. Gifford knew of, and approved of, the settlement of the Medicaid claims,” Pattis said. “She will obviously be an important witness at trial.”

Before the audit was officially closed, records show, McCormick also sent an email to Gifford, briefing her on the final terms of the deal with Zervas.

“I have proposed to accept a lump sum payment of $599,810,” McCormick told Gifford. “We will cancel the open audit and the provider will have a billing consultant review weekly billings for one year.”

Gifford, who worked at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and served as Rhode Island’s Medicaid director before joining Lamont’s administration, told McCormick that she was comfortable with that plan, as long as there wasn’t anything nefarious about Zervas’ actions.

“John: as long as this is how you would normally handle such a matter, it sounds fine to me,” Gifford replied. “I assume you determined there was no fraudulent intent here?”

Records reviewed by the CT Mirror last year show the deal that Zervas received was not typical of the way McCormick handled audits for other Medicaid providers, even when they voluntarily repaid money to the state.

Even so, McCormick confirmed for Gifford that he would finalize the deal and drop the audit.

“The provider is blaming the billing person,” McCormick wrote to Gifford. “I think it wise to take the money with the added compliance. I don’t want to discourage future disclosures.”

This story was originally published in the Connecticut Mirror.