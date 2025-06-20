© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Norwalk schools save music and other staff positions with new budget

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT
An empty classroom originally taken at the Classical Magnet School in Hartford, Connecticut.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: An empty classroom originally taken at the Classical Magnet School in Hartford, Connecticut. Norwalk’s Board of Education (BOE) approved a larger budget with state and city funding for the upcoming school year. The board’s decision follows public outcry over proposed layoffs of elementary school music teachers.

Norwalk’s Board of Education (BOE) approved a larger budget with state and city funding for the upcoming school year. The board’s decision follows public outcry over proposed layoffs of elementary school music teachers.

But while the music teachers are safe, several staffing positions have been eliminated. The BOE voted to approve a budget reconciliation Wednesday evening, after district officials already stated the city and state would provide schools with an additional $6 million.

Mayor Harry Rilling said the budget was better than what existed before, but acknowledged not everyone will be happy.

“In the past 12 years, this has also been the most difficult budget season for me,” Rilling said. We try to do everything we can. Obviously we can't do everything.”

The budget, with the added state and local money, for fiscal year 2025 to 2026 is now a little over $248 million ; slightly less than the over $252 million originally proposed earlier this year.

The extra money, according to the board, is partly coming from the city; with an extra $500,000 being issued to the district on Wednesday.

The money comes from surplus funds for fiscal year 2025, according to Mayor Harry Rilling’s spokesperson, Michelle Woods Matthews.

Another $3 million came from municipal aid grants from the state, as a result of Democratic State Sen.Bob Duff getting enough support during the budget vote this year.

But while elementary school music teachers are safe, only around 60 staff were able to be brought back, out of an around 80 staff originally slated for cuts, according to the reconciliation document.

Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said the budget reinstates other staff.

“We were able to reinstate all of our school counselors across the elementary schools,” Estrella said.

Additional reinstated staff are special education supervisors and an itinerant assistant principal supporting pre-k special education services, Estrella said.

She, along with Lunda Asmani, the school Chief Financial Officer, said the remaining positions unable to be reinstated aren’t all going to face layoffs. Asamni said certain positions are staffers nearing retirement age.

Those positions would get filled internally.

“Not all 20 people are going to be eliminated from the district, Asmani said. “Some of them will go into vacant positions.”
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.