© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education News

No evidence of sexual contact between student and teacher accused of risk of injury

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published November 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT

East Hartford Police say a former teacher charged with risk of injury to a student was lying under the same blanket as the student at a drama club sleepover, but police say there was no evidence of sexual contact between the 34-year-old teacher and the student.

Karen Vinick was a teacher at the CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School in East Hartford. The sleepover took place in the school's great hall and was recorded on video that police said confirms the allegations.

Investigators said they later found numerous calls and text messages from Vinick, sent to the student over the course of several months. Many of the calls were outside of school hours.

Vinick no longer works at the school, which was previously known as the CREC Two Rivers Magnet Middle School.

A call to Vinick on Tuesday was not returned. She did not have an attorney listed in the court file.

Tags
Education News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content