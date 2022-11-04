No evidence of sexual contact between student and teacher accused of risk of injury

East Hartford Police say a former teacher charged with risk of injury to a student was lying under the same blanket as the student at a drama club sleepover, but police say there was no evidence of sexual contact between the 34-year-old teacher and the student.

Karen Vinick was a teacher at the CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School in East Hartford. The sleepover took place in the school's great hall and was recorded on video that police said confirms the allegations.

Investigators said they later found numerous calls and text messages from Vinick, sent to the student over the course of several months. Many of the calls were outside of school hours.

Vinick no longer works at the school, which was previously known as the CREC Two Rivers Magnet Middle School.

A call to Vinick on Tuesday was not returned. She did not have an attorney listed in the court file.