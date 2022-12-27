Fairfield Beach residents face months-long battle with unordinary rotten smell from waste facility

Since a part broke at the water pollution control facility in Fairfield Beach, residents have been hit in the face with a rotten smell on a daily basis.

The facility is where sewage is treated and composted. The part that’s broken is called a primary digester which breaks down the sewage and reduces the odor. It broke in April and residents say the effects are evident.

John Anthony has lived in Fairfield Beach for about eight years. He started to notice the awful smell on his daily walks and says it’s noticeable from several different points along his path. He says it’s the kind of smell that can ruin your morning.

“It smells like if you ever lit a match and blew out a match and you get that sulfur smell and then just take a really bad rotten egg and mix it in with that sulfur,” Anthony said.

He’s not the only one in his neighborhood dealing with this. Several of his neighbors, including Stephanie Swann, have come into contact with the smell saying it’s so horrible you have to cover your face and run inside. Swann says the smell is disgusting and gag-worthy.

“The smell started, I want to say earlier this year, definitely at least in the spring. I only noticed it because I walk the dog every morning,” Swann said.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public A view of the wastewater treatment tanks at the waste facility on Richard White Way in Fairfield, Conn. The primary digester, as seen in the distance, broke in April.

The superintendent of the facility John Bodie explains that the digester was damaged when pressure built up inside the tank and broke the top of it. He says they will be adding a new gauge to prevent this from happening again in the future.

When The Accountability Project asked Bodie if the town could have done a better job monitoring this, he says not really.

“The tank is sealed, there's no way to see in it. Even if you were to open the cover-up on the hatchway and look in there, all you're going to see is liquid sludge. You're not going to see anything as far as piping or anything,” Bodie said.

The town aims to have the part repaired by the Spring of 2023, which should get the smell under control. However, many residents are wondering what is taking so long.

Bodie said the town received one bid to make the repairs the first go around for $2.7 million but rejected it for two reasons: it was too expensive and the town prefers to have more than one bid to choose from. They decided to clean the digester first and then try the bidding process a second time.

“We had the money in the WPCA (Water Pollution Control Authority) fund balance, it was just getting the best price for the work that needed to be done. And by cleaning it first we were able to see in there and we were able to know what needs to be fixed,” Bodie said.

Since the problem started, the town has tried using a few different chemicals to reduce the odor. One of the first chemicals they mixed in with the sewage had the opposite effect, as Anthony explained to us from his backyard.

“That's where they're doing their mixology or whatever they do, which is adding some sort of chemical which is making it worse. But that's the problem right there,” Anthony said.

After that, Bodie said they added in another chemical that didn’t do much of anything and now they’re trying a new one that’s sprayed into the air.

Residents are worried that the bad smell coming from the facility could be pointing to a larger issue, like air pollution. This led the Fairfield Health Department to conduct air quality testing of the facility and the surrounding area. Results show there’s no reason for concern.

This was also confirmed by the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, which inspected the facility last month. They were more worried about groundwater contamination but Nisha Patel, director of the Water Planning and Management Division at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the samples show the water is safe.

“Based on what we understand and what the town has provided in terms of some sampling data, of the biosolids that are stored on the actual wastewater treatment facility site, we have no indications that there is a significant pollution risk,” Patel said.

While Swann and Anthony are relieved there’s no health risk, they’re still waiting for the day they can enjoy their walks again without facing the rotten smell.