Bridgeport marks 35 years since L’Ambiance Plaza collapse killed 28 workers

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
Bridgeport City Website
/

This weekend marks 35 years since a 16-story building collapsed in Bridgeport, Connecticut, killing 28 construction workers.

The L’Ambiance Plaza collapsed while it was under construction on April 23, 1987. The building collapsed because of problems with its lift slab construction method.

Rescue workers searched the wreckage for days, and 22 workers were injured along with those who died. It’s the most deadly building collapse in the state’s history.

Bridgeport officials, labor leaders and families of victims led a procession to the spot, where a statue of a construction worker stands to mark the site.

