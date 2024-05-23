Ganim touts economic progress in Bridgeport state of the city address

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is optimistic about the city’s future, after winning a controversial mayoral campaign tarnished by allegations of absentee ballot fraud.

“Every year, the city is approached with new exciting opportunities, which were seemingly unheard of; it didn't seem possible before,” Ganim said.

Ganim delivered his 20th state of the city address Wednesday before the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, local elected officials and community leaders.

He’s focusing once again on economic development, and shoring up the city’s perpetually struggling school district.

Ganim’s address is similar to the one he delivered in 2023, only this time, instead of praising the already existing Sound by Sound festival, (now known as Soundside) Ganim said work is continuing on a planned soccer stadium as well as additional apartments being built in the downtown area.

Ganim said Nanoramics Laboratories, which makes lithium batteries, plans to set up shop in the area and bring jobs to the city.

“This project alone will create 200 new jobs in the Park City, while also complementing the educational institutions in the region, such as the University of Bridgeport School of Engineering,” Ganim said.

Ganim also said the city would give $3 million to the school district. Even other politicians say the city has changed. However, the district is relying on federal funds to make up for a budget shortfall, according to the Connecticut Post.

Tyler Mack, who got his start as a city council member endorsed by Bridgeport Generation Now Votes, a nonprofit civic engagement organization, which has consistently opposed Ganim, says there is progress.

“I mean, born and raised in Bridgeport, we didn't have an amphitheater, that's for sure.”

Mack is running for the 22nd district, after incumbent State Sen. Marilyn Moore suddenly announced she would not seek reelection.