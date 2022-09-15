© 2022 Connecticut Public

Winter Caplanson

Winter Caplanson

Guest Co-Host of Seasoned

Winter Caplanson is a guest co-host of Seasoned. She is an accomplished magazine photographer, with numerous covers and featured images in publications from Yankee Magazine, to Cheese Connoisseur, Edible Manhattan, and Country Living. She’s best known for her iconic photos of farm, food, and handcraft. She’s photographed renowned chefs including René Redzepi and Jacques Pépin and in 2020, her work earned a Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism first place award. Winter publishes stories of the local food movement in the Connecticut Food and Farm Report.