We visit Four Mile River Farm, and a mission-based restaurant in Hartford is reimagined

Published November 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
Farmer Chris Bourne of Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme tends to one of the farm's steers
1 of 8  — Farmer Chris Bourne of Four Mile River Farm_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg
Farmer Chris Bourne of Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme tends to one of the farm's steers
Winter Caplanson
Steers from Four Mile River Farm graze in one of the grass fields at Ashlawn Farm in Lyme, Conn. Four Mile River Farm's specialty is locally-raised meat and a craftsman-approach to butchery.
2 of 8  — 221005Four_Mile_River_Farm_mm
Steers from Four Mile River Farm graze in one of the grass fields at Ashlawn Farm in Lyme, Conn. Four Mile River Farm's specialty is locally-raised meat and a craftsman-approach to butchery.
Mark Mirko
Farmer Nunzio Corsino is co-owner of Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme, Conn. Their specialty is locally-raised meat and a craftsman-approach to butchery.
3 of 8  — 221005Four_Mile_River_Farm_mm
Farmer Nunzio Corsino is co-owner of Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme, Conn. Their specialty is locally-raised meat and a craftsman-approach to butchery.
Mark Mirko
Butcher Nick Digioia of Four Mile River Farm prepares cuts at the farm's processing room
4 of 8  — A butcher at Four Mile River Farm prepares cuts at the farm's processing room_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg
Butcher Nick Digioia of Four Mile River Farm prepares cuts at the farm's processing room
Winter Caplanson
221005Four_Mile_River_Farm_mm
5 of 8  — 221005Four_Mile_River_Farm_mm
Tina Sirico, the chef and inventory manager at Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme, Ct., makes jerky outside the farm's meat processing room. Their specialty is locally-raised meat and a craftsman-approach to butchery.
Mark Mirko
Freshly smoked jerky, prepared by Tina Sirico, the chef and inventory manager at Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme, Ct., cools at outside the farm's meat processing room. Their specialty is locally-raised meat and a craftsman-approach to butchery.
6 of 8  — 221005Four_Mile_River_Farm_mm
Freshly smoked jerky, prepared by Tina Sirico, the chef and inventory manager at Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme, Ct., cools at outside the farm’s meat processing room. Their specialty is locally-raised meat and a craftsman-approach to butchery.
Mark Mirko
The farmstand at Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme, Conn.
7 of 8  — Four Mile River Farm Farmstand_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg
The farmstand at Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme, Conn.
Winter Caplanson
The farmstand at Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme, Conn. The farm’s specialty is locally-raised meat and a craftsman-approach to butchery.
8 of 8  — 221005Four_Mile_River_Farm_mm
The farmstand at Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme, Conn. The farm’s specialty is locally-raised meat and a craftsman-approach to butchery.
Mark Mirko

Welcome to the new season of Seasoned! Each month, you’ll get to know local chefs and farmers who grow and cook our food as Chef Plum and special guest co-hosts visit the people and places that make our state such a delicious place to live. To kick off the second season of Seasoned, Chef Plum teams up with someone near-and-dear to so many hearts in our local food world: Winter Caplanson, founder of the Connecticut Food & Farm Report and Connecticut Food & Farm magazine.

This month, Chef Plum and Winter talk with the family behind Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme about life on the farm and the craft of butchery.

Chef Ben Dubow (pictured below) discusses the spirit behind the mission-based restaurant Fire By Forge in Hartford. And, we have a tasting party with Jordan Abbott, owner of Nutmeg + Honey, curators of Connecticut-made foodie gift boxes. Plus, Chef Plum tries the garlic ice cream at the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival.

Ben Dubow of Fire by Forge and Forge City Works_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg
1 of 3  — Ben Dubow of Fire by Forge and Forge City Works_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg
Chef Ben Dubow is Executive Director of Forge City Works in Hartford, Conn.
Winter Caplanson
Mussels and frites, a menu item at Fire By Forge in Hartford
2 of 3  — Fire By Forge_2_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg.jpg
The mussels and frites is already a favorite on the menu at Fire By Forge in Hartford
Winter Caplanson
Salmon is featured on the menu at Fire By Forge
3 of 3  — Fire By Forge_1_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg
Salmon is featured on the menu at Fire By Forge
Winter Caplanson

GUESTS:

Connecticut-made products featured in Nutmeg + Honey gift boxes
(We tasted more treats than we could fit in this episode, so we're sharing a list of favorites so you can taste for yourselves)

1. Sea Salt Lemon and Thyme Artisan Crackers from Southbury Baking Company in Southbury
2. Fig Almond Spread from The Gracious Gourmet in Bridgewater
3. Sea Salt Caramels from Fascia's Chocolates in Waterbury
4. Original Family Recipe Chips from Rose Sisters Chips in Bridgeport
5. Dragon's Blood Elixir Artisan Hot Sauces & Condiments in Windham
6. Gourmet Shortbread Cookies from Savor Fine Foods in Thomaston
7. Teas from Simpson & Vail Tea Company in Bridgewater
8. Blueberry Blossom Honey by Red Bee Apiary in Weston
9. Honey Vanilla Granola from Ivy's Gourmet in Greens Farms
10. Quick Fix Brittle from Connecticut Cookie Co. in Fairfield
11. Nut Stash in Torrington

More photos:
View additional photos of this month's featured guests and Fire By Forge courtesy of Winter Caplanson
Four Mile River Farm
Dishes on the Fire by Forge menu
View the Connecticut Food & Farm gallery

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Taylor Doyle and Jacob Gannon.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available every month as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode! You can also subscribe to our newsletter, Full Plate, for links to videos, recipes, cooking tips, and the latest episode of Seasoned.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Co-Host of Seasoned and Host of Restaurant Road Trip.
See stories by Chef Plum
Winter Caplanson
Winter Caplanson is a guest co-host of Seasoned and an accomplished magazine photographer. Her work earned a Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism first place award. Winter publishes stories of the local food movement in the Connecticut Food & Farm Report.
See stories by Winter Caplanson
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
See stories by Emily Charash
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
