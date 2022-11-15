We visit Four Mile River Farm, and a mission-based restaurant in Hartford is reimagined

Welcome to the new season of Seasoned! Each month, you’ll get to know local chefs and farmers who grow and cook our food as Chef Plum and special guest co-hosts visit the people and places that make our state such a delicious place to live. To kick off the second season of Seasoned, Chef Plum teams up with someone near-and-dear to so many hearts in our local food world: Winter Caplanson, founder of the Connecticut Food & Farm Report and Connecticut Food & Farm magazine.

This month, Chef Plum and Winter talk with the family behind Four Mile River Farm in Old Lyme about life on the farm and the craft of butchery.

Chef Ben Dubow (pictured below) discusses the spirit behind the mission-based restaurant Fire By Forge in Hartford. And, we have a tasting party with Jordan Abbott, owner of Nutmeg + Honey, curators of Connecticut-made foodie gift boxes. Plus, Chef Plum tries the garlic ice cream at the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival.

1 of 3 — Ben Dubow of Fire by Forge and Forge City Works_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg Chef Ben Dubow is Executive Director of Forge City Works in Hartford, Conn. Winter Caplanson 2 of 3 — Fire By Forge_2_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg.jpg The mussels and frites is already a favorite on the menu at Fire By Forge in Hartford Winter Caplanson 3 of 3 — Fire By Forge_1_Photo by Winter Caplanson.jpg Salmon is featured on the menu at Fire By Forge Winter Caplanson

GUESTS:



Connecticut-made products featured in Nutmeg + Honey gift boxes

(We tasted more treats than we could fit in this episode, so we're sharing a list of favorites so you can taste for yourselves)

1. Sea Salt Lemon and Thyme Artisan Crackers from Southbury Baking Company in Southbury

2. Fig Almond Spread from The Gracious Gourmet in Bridgewater

3. Sea Salt Caramels from Fascia's Chocolates in Waterbury

4. Original Family Recipe Chips from Rose Sisters Chips in Bridgeport

5. Dragon's Blood Elixir Artisan Hot Sauces & Condiments in Windham

6. Gourmet Shortbread Cookies from Savor Fine Foods in Thomaston

7. Teas from Simpson & Vail Tea Company in Bridgewater

8. Blueberry Blossom Honey by Red Bee Apiary in Weston

9. Honey Vanilla Granola from Ivy's Gourmet in Greens Farms

10. Quick Fix Brittle from Connecticut Cookie Co. in Fairfield

11. Nut Stash in Torrington

More photos:

View additional photos of this month's featured guests and Fire By Forge courtesy of Winter Caplanson

Four Mile River Farm

Dishes on the Fire by Forge menu

View the Connecticut Food & Farm gallery

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Taylor Doyle and Jacob Gannon.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available every month as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode! You can also subscribe to our newsletter, Full Plate, for links to videos, recipes, cooking tips, and the latest episode of Seasoned.