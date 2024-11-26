© 2024 Connecticut Public

Generation Barney

Purple Capitalism

Published November 26, 2024 at 6:03 AM EST
An illustration of Barney with dollar signs over his eyes.

On “Barney & Friends,” Barney starts off as a plush toy and then comes to life. That iconic stuffed animal wasn’t just on the small screen; it was in the homes of children around the world. Merchandise was a huge part of the show’s success. But “Barney & Friends” wasn’t the first movie or TV show to connect with fans through merch. That dates back a long time — and has a history that includes He-Man, Ronald Reagan, and George Lucas.

