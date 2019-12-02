© 2021 Connecticut Public

Privatizing Weather Data; Canada's Bagel Wars; Apostrophes'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published December 2, 2019 at 1:02 PM EST
Private weather companies are cropping up to produce weather and climate models that have historically been provided by the government. Private weather forecasting is a $7 billion industry that threatens the dominance of the National Weather Service and could lead to a tiered system of access.

Also this hour: Montrealers are united around their bagels. Until now, the biggest division was over who made the best bagel. Now, smoke from the wood-burning ovens have divided them into those who want to ban the ovens and traditionalists who want to preserve the city's Jewish history and social fabric - even if some suffer the ill effects from wood smoke.

Lastly, the Apostrophe Preservation Society has closed its doors. It's 96-year-old chairman said "ignorance and laziness" has won. We spend a few minutes on the apostrophe. 

GUESTS: 

  • Andrew Freedman - Editor for The Washington Post, focusing on extreme weather, climate change, science and the environment. (@afreedma)
  • Dan Bilefsky - Canada correspondent for The New York Times, based in Montreal (@DanBilefsky
  • Emily Brewster - Senior Editor and lexicographer at Merriam-Webster (@eabrewster)

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show. 

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
