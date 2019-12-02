Privatizing Weather Data; Canada's Bagel Wars; Apostrophes'

Private weather companies are cropping up to produce weather and climate models that have historically been provided by the government. Private weather forecasting is a $7 billion industry that threatens the dominance of the National Weather Service and could lead to a tiered system of access.

Also this hour: Montrealers are united around their bagels. Until now, the biggest division was over who made the best bagel. Now, smoke from the wood-burning ovens have divided them into those who want to ban the ovens and traditionalists who want to preserve the city's Jewish history and social fabric - even if some suffer the ill effects from wood smoke.

Lastly, the Apostrophe Preservation Society has closed its doors. It's 96-year-old chairman said "ignorance and laziness" has won. We spend a few minutes on the apostrophe.

GUESTS:

Andrew Freedman - Editor for The Washington Post, focusing on extreme weather, climate change, science and the environment. (@afreedma)

- Editor for The Washington Post, focusing on extreme weather, climate change, science and the environment. (@afreedma) Dan Bilefsky - Canada correspondent for The New York Times, based in Montreal (@DanBilefsky)

- Canada correspondent for The New York Times, based in Montreal (@DanBilefsky) Emily Brewster - Senior Editor and lexicographer at Merriam-Webster (@eabrewster)

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.