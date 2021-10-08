The Big Picture: What Billboards Do To Us

Hear about the 5000 year history of billboards, and meet the man behind the “I LOVE YOU JESUS” billboards on I-84 and I-91 here in Connecticut. And hear about a technology that focuses the audio of a billboard directly to you and only you. Plus, why one Baltimore resident chose to propose to his girlfriend with a billboard (and how it went).

Gino Sesto is the founder of Dash Two, a Digital and Outdoor Advertising Agency based out of Culver City, CA

is the founder of Dash Two, a Digital and Outdoor Advertising Agency based out of Culver City, CA Juan Carlos Puga & Allison Haley of Baltimore, MD, became engaged after Juan’s billboard proposal

of Baltimore, MD, became engaged after Juan’s billboard proposal Dr. Joseph Pompei is the Founder, President, and CEO of Holosonics, and inventor of Audio Spotlight technology

is the Founder, President, and CEO of Holosonics, and inventor of Audio Spotlight technology Father Edmund Nadolny has been putting up his positive religious billboards in Connecticut for over 40 years

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.