Hear the most Audacious interviews of 2021!

Oh, 2021. You were chock full of surprises. So in honor of this most unusual time period, we’re bringing you some of the most thought-provoking, funny, emotional, inspiring, Audacious conversations of the year.

Subscribe to Audacious for early access and bonus features!

Join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and email .

GUESTS:



Martha Tucker (94) of Birmingham, Alabama, went viral after trying on the wedding dress she'd always wanted. She is joined by her granddaughter, Angela Strozier, who made it happen

(94) of Birmingham, Alabama, went viral after trying on the wedding dress she'd always wanted. She is joined by her granddaughter, Angela Strozier, who made it happen Tanto Goldstein of Los Angeles, CA, is an emergency dispatch volunteer for Burning Man

of Los Angeles, CA, is an emergency dispatch volunteer for Burning Man Dr. Willard Wigan MBE is a British sculpturist who has set two world records with his microscopic art

is a British sculpturist who has set two world records with his microscopic art "Anna" from Iowa is the mother to a 1-year-old and a 4-year old

from Iowa is the mother to a 1-year-old and a 4-year old Patrizia Bartolomei of Perth, Australia, runs the Facebook group, "My Therapy Reborn Group". She's used Reborn Babies as therapy babies since 2016

of Perth, Australia, runs the Facebook group, "My Therapy Reborn Group". She's used Reborn Babies as therapy babies since 2016 Chion Wolf was joined by Ralph Labazzo of Golden Gavel Auctions in East Windsor, CT. He has been an auctioneer and appraiser for over 20 years

was joined by Ralph Labazzo of Golden Gavel Auctions in East Windsor, CT. He has been an auctioneer and appraiser for over 20 years Father Edmund Nadolny has been putting up his positive religious billboards in Connecticut for over 40 years

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.