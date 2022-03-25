Connecticut Garden Journal: Grow native plants for a healthier yard, community and state

As spring is officially here, lots of gardeners are thinking about planting. If you're interested in adding native plants to your landscape, bolster plantings along stream banks, create a pollinator garden or add some edibles to your yard. Consider the Connecticut Conservation District's annual spring plant sales.

The conservation districts help educate the public on the ways to preserve and revive our local ecosystems. They hold workshops for the public and offer support to municipalities, farmers and residents along coastal waterways, helping revitalize these areas. One of the ways of preserving and reviving ecosystems is to plant more native plants. Native plants attract pollinators, provide food for birds, are an integral part of the forest, riparian and meadow ecosystems, and can be attractive additions to your garden. To encourage residents to plant more natives, the conservation districts have an annual spring plant sale where you can purchase many of these native plants at a discount. It's a good way to add natives to your yard for any project, without breaking the bank.

You'll need to order your plants on-line before the end of March. You can pick them up the end of April, depending on the district. Go to conservect.org to find your conservation district. They will have links to plant sales with online order forms and details.

So, plant more native plants for a healthier yard, community and state. It's a small way to make a difference in our yard by repairing damaged ecosystems overrun with exotic invasives and support bees, butterflies, birds and many other creatures on our land.