Disrupted

The Unstoppable Political Power of Black Women

Published November 18, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST
Elicia Spearman with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Both are members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historical Black sorority.

This election has shone the spotlight on the Black communities. With a surge of voter turnout and grassroots mobilization in highly contested states, many credit them with the election of the Democratic ticket. So how does this momentum keep going to ensure real change for their communities?

This hour, we hear from the CEO of Higher Heights for America why her organization is working to elect Black women on every level of government. Also, a Connecticut family share its election reactions and what it means to be part of a historical Black sorority.

GUESTS:

  • Glynda C. Carr – President, CEO, and co-founder of Higher Heights for America
  • Elicia Spearman – member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, chairwoman of the organization’s International Leadership Fellows Program
  • Kaila Spearman – Connecticut high school senior
  • Cheryl Pegues – member of Alpha Kappa Alpha for 58 years
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Daniela Luna
See stories by Daniela Luna
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean