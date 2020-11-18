The Unstoppable Political Power of Black Women

This election has shone the spotlight on the Black communities. With a surge of voter turnout and grassroots mobilization in highly contested states, many credit them with the election of the Democratic ticket. So how does this momentum keep going to ensure real change for their communities?

This hour, we hear from the CEO of Higher Heights for America why her organization is working to elect Black women on every level of government. Also, a Connecticut family share its election reactions and what it means to be part of a historical Black sorority.

GUESTS: