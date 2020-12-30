© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Women, Art and Social Change

Published December 30, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST
Women, Art,and Social Change.jpeg
“2020/20 Women” art exhibition at the New Britain Museum of American Art/NBMAA.

In this moment of social change and upheaval, how is the art world responding? This hour, we hear from women leading the conversation around curation of art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Studio Museum in Harlem, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the New Britain Museum of American Art.

This was part of a conversation host Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean moderated last month for the New Britain Museum on “Women, Art and Social Change."

GUESTS:

  • Denise Murrell – Associate Curator of 19th- and 20th-century Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
  • Thelma Golden – Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem
  • Katy Siegel – Eugene V. and Clare Thaw Endowed Chair at Stony Brook University and Senior Curator of Research and Programming at the Baltimore Museum of Art
  • Min Jung Kim – Director and CEO of the New Britain Museum of American Art
Disrupted
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Daniela Luna
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
