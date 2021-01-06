Sen. Winfield Previews Legislative Session; Poetry and Prison Reform with Dwayne Betts

Reginald Dwayne Betts started reading poetry when he was in solitary confinement in an adult prison at the age of 17. He began writing poetry soon after. Betts spent nearly nine years in prison for an armed carjacking. His time in prison propelled him to advocate for those who are still behind bars, and those who are reentering society.

Now he’s a published poet and a Yale law school graduate – and he has a lot to say about the criminal justice system

This hour, we also talk with Betts about prison reform, and how he’s working to get more books inside prisons.

And it’s a new year, and a new legislative session. State Senator Gary Winfield joins us to give an update on priorities for 2021.

