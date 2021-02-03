© 2021 Connecticut Public

Melissa Harris-Perry on Politics, Maya Angelou, And The Role of TV News

Published February 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST
Melissa Harris-Perry.

Amid growing national calls for healing and unity, Melissa Harris-Perry says it’s time to disrupt the institutions that divide us. One of those, she says, is cable TV news.

This hour, Harris-Perry talks about her career as a TV news host, and as a politics professor. We’ll also hear about why it’s so important to tell diverse stories and hear how she’s making sense of this political moment.

GUEST:

Melissa Harris-Perry – the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake University and founder of the Anna Julia Cooper Center

