Black Maternal Health And Access To Doula Support

Babies born to Black mothers in Connecticut are more than four times as likely to die before their first birthday compared to babies born to white mothers, according to a study from the Connecticut Health Foundation.

Nationally, Black women are three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to white women, and most pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, according to the CDC.

This hour on Disrupted, we talk to four experts and practitioners thinking about how to improve outcomes for Black mothers in the state, combating the racism in the medical system and empowering Black women to access the joy of childbirth. We’ll also talk about legislation in Connecticut that would help make doula support more accessible to all women.

