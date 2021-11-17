Urban forests provide important resources, but redlining has made them inaccessible for some city dwellers

This episode originally aired on August 11th, 2021

Trees are one of New England’s most treasured resources. But in Connecticut cities, a painful history of racism and redlining has led to fewer trees. During this holiday week, we look back at a show from this summer about our urban tree canopy in Connecticut.

And, our region loses nearly 38 square miles of forestland each year. How can we fight deforestation in our backyard?

GUESTS:

Drew Goldsman - Urban Conservation Director for the Nature Conservancy in Connecticut

- Urban Conservation Director for the Nature Conservancy in Connecticut Caroline Scanlan - Greenskills Manager at the Urban Resources Initiative in New Haven

- Greenskills Manager at the Urban Resources Initiative in New Haven David R. Foster - Senior Conservationist at Harvard University's Harvard Forest and President and Board Chair of the Highstead Foundation.



If you live in New Haven and want to support urban forestry, visit Urban Resources Initiative’s website to learn how to request a free tree planting.

