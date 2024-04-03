The way Americans are practicing religion is changing

This hour, we hear from people who think a lot about religion - both their own experiences and how it impacts society.

NPR National Political Correspondent Sarah McCammon grew up in Kansas City as an Evangelical. Her new book, The Exvangelicals - Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church tells her story and the story of others who felt disenchanted by the movement and walked away.

Hear from three Gen Z-ers about their relationship with religion and spirituality.

Later in the show, we’ll hear from Myokei Caine-Barrett, Shonin. She’s the first person of African-American and Japanese descent—and the only American woman—to be fully ordained as a Buddhist priest.

GUESTS:



Sarah McCammon ( right ): NPR National Political Correspondent and author of The Exvangelicals - Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church

): NPR National Political Correspondent and author of The Exvangelicals - Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church Myokei Caine Barrett, Shonin (left): Resident Priest of Myoken-Ji Temple in Houston

