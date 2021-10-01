The Nose is a very strong rooster: revenge bedtime procrastination, Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho,’ more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

So you get home from a long day of work, and then you spend a long evening dealing with the family and the dinner and the house and the pets. And then you finally get some time to yourself to… play stupid Candy Crush on your phone. Or watch hours of HGTV that you don’t even like. Or whatever. While you should be sleeping so you can be well-rested for your long day of work tomorrow. There’s a term for that: revenge bedtime procrastination.

Plus: A look at the vocal minority of vaccine refusers in the NBA, of all places.

And: Cry Macho is a neo-Western drama directed by, produced by, and starring Clint Eastwood. It’s in theaters and on HBOMax. Eastwood, 91, takes his 39th turn directing, and it’s his 53rd credited acting role in a motion picture career dating back to the Eisenhower administration.

Tracy Wu Fastenberg - Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.