The Nose is a very strong rooster: revenge bedtime procrastination, Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho,’ more

So you get home from a long day of work, and then you spend a long evening dealing with the family and the dinner and the house and the pets. And then you finally get some time to yourself to… play stupid Candy Crush on your phone. Or watch hours of HGTV that you don’t even like. Or whatever. While you should be sleeping so you can be well-rested for your long day of work tomorrow. There’s a term for that: revenge bedtime procrastination.
Plus: A look at the vocal minority of vaccine refusers in the NBA, of all places.
And: Cry Macho is a neo-Western drama directed by, produced by, and starring Clint Eastwood. It’s in theaters and on HBOMax. Eastwood, 91, takes his 39th turn directing, and it’s his 53rd credited acting role in a motion picture career dating back to the Eisenhower administration.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Tommy Kirk, Old Yeller And The Shaggy Dog Star, Has Died At 79
- Joel Coen: Streaming Is Reason ‘Risky’ Films Like ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Can Still Exist “The worst nightmare as a filmmaker is that someone watched your film on an airplane,” Coen said at NYFF, while acquiescing that streaming is how movies like “Macbeth” get made.
- How does a comedy outsider make sense of Norm Macdonald? What I found valuable after hearing about Norm Macdonald’s death was not watching his old greatest hits on Youtube. It was reading the eulogies written for him by people who appreciated his genius.
- The Complicated Legacy of Norm Macdonald Norm Macdonald, who passed away at 61 from cancer, was a comedy legend. But these women say he sexually harassed them, and comedy clubs took measures to protect women from him.
- ‘Law & Order’ Revived By NBC For Season 21 From Dick Wolf & Rick Eid
- Beck Bennett Leaves ‘SNL’ as Cast Veterans Set to Return, Three New Featured Players Join for Season 47
- For Al Franken, a Comeback Attempt Goes Through Comedy Clubs Onstage, the ex-senator and “S.N.L.” star doesn’t exactly address his fall from grace. But he doesn’t not address it either. Asked if he’ll run again, he is noncommittal.
- America as an Internet Aesthetic TikTok’s Americancore meme critiques cultural appropriation by exoticizing the familiar. Who has the last laugh?
- For $84,000, An Artist Painted Two Blank Canvasses Titled ‘Take The Money And Run’
- Why Is Every Young Person in America Watching ‘The Sopranos’? The show’s new audience is also seeing something different in it: a parable about a country in terminal decline.
- Why Are People Nostalgic for Early-Pandemic Life? Pandemic fatigue is fueling a bizarre sense of longing.
- The Best Movies Of 2021 So Far
- You Can Spend The Night In The House From Scream This Halloween
- Scientists created the world’s whitest paint. It could eliminate the need for air conditioning.
- Marvel’s What If…? Episode 8 Appears To Enter The Star Wars Universe
- Shakira Was Attacked By Wild Boars “They’ve destroyed everything.”
- The Melting Face Emoji Has Already Won Us Over Of the 37 new emojis approved this year, one has stood out as a visual proxy for our collective malaise.
- Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Performers Revealed: Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg
- ‘Drunk’ man reported missing joins his own search party
- Men weaponize incompetence to avoid housework, caring for kids
