The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’

Published October 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
The Many Saints of Newark
Barry Wetcher
/
Warner Bros.
Billy Magnussen, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Alessandro Nivola in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

The Many Saints of Newark is a film prequel to The Sopranos. It takes place in the 1960s and ’70s, and part of Tony Soprano’s origin story is one of its secondary narratives. It opened in theaters last weekend and will run on HBOMax through October.

And: The Closer is Dave Chappelle’s sixth and final (for now, at least) feature-length standup special for Netflix. It is, let’s say, provocative. (The Nose has previously covered three of Chappelle’s other Netflix specials: Equanimity and The Bird Revelation in 2017 and Sticks & Stones in 2019.)

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe ShowThe Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmoviestelevisionhistorycomedyhumorraceracismLGBTQgenderwomen
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
