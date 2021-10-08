The Nose looks at ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’
The Many Saints of Newark is a film prequel to The Sopranos. It takes place in the 1960s and ’70s, and part of Tony Soprano’s origin story is one of its secondary narratives. It opened in theaters last weekend and will run on HBOMax through October.
And: The Closer is Dave Chappelle’s sixth and final (for now, at least) feature-length standup special for Netflix. It is, let’s say, provocative. (The Nose has previously covered three of Chappelle’s other Netflix specials: Equanimity and The Bird Revelation in 2017 and Sticks & Stones in 2019.)
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Alan Kalter, ‘Late Show With David Letterman’ Announcer, Dies at 78
- Who Is the Bad Art Friend? Art often draws inspiration from life — but what happens when it’s your life? Inside the curious case of Dawn Dorland v. Sonya Larson.
- Hell Is the New York Times Publishing Your Group Chat
- A Botched Circumcision and Its Aftermath The constant discomfort of a genital injury creates a covenant of pain. It is impossible to think about anything else.
- People Are Arguing Over Whether It’s OK For A 30-Year-Old To Date A 19-Year-Old, And It’s Very Controversial “It’s not the age gap, it’s the mind gap.”
- How Silence Became a Luxury Product
- Upcoming HBO Max Movies To Keep An Eye On
- William Shatner Reveals Feelings Ahead Of Space Flight: “I’m Captain Kirk And I’m Terrified”
- Marvel’s What If…? Writer Explains A Presumed Infinity Stone Plot Hole
- Is it time to hire a chief metaverse officer? Brands are entering the metaverse through virtual stores, AR, gaming and digital fashion shows. While many have relied on external partnerships, an internal expert or team might be on the horizon.
- No Time To Die Costume Designer Shares How You Dress The Most Stylish Spy In Movie History
GUESTS:
- Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
