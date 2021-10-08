The Nose looks at ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

The Many Saints of Newark is a film prequel to The Sopranos. It takes place in the 1960s and ’70s, and part of Tony Soprano’s origin story is one of its secondary narratives. It opened in theaters last weekend and will run on HBOMax through October.

And: The Closer is Dave Chappelle’s sixth and final (for now, at least) feature-length standup special for Netflix. It is, let’s say, provocative. (The Nose has previously covered three of Chappelle’s other Netflix specials: Equanimity and The Bird Revelation in 2017 and Sticks & Stones in 2019.)

GUESTS:



Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford

- Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.