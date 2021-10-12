© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Good bulldozer, bad bulldozer

Published October 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
bulldozer
HARU_Q
/
flickr creative commons

Everybody loves a bulldozer. In fact, we all grew up loving bulldozers, didn’t we? From Benny the Bulldozer to Katy and her big snow, from all the Tonka toys to all the die cast model Caterpillars, the bulldozer is more of an icon in American popular culture than we maybe realize.

But the first scholarly “biography of the bulldozer” argues that there’s a darker side to the demolition and clearance that gives these big machines purpose. And then, maybe there is a certain violence inherent here too.

This hour, the history of bulldozing, the future of bulldozers, and a look at heavy construction equipment as adventure destination.

GUESTS:

  • Francesca Russell Ammon - Author of Bulldozer: Demolition and Clearance of the Postwar Landscape
  • Jason Anetsburger - Project manager for Komatsu America’s Intelligent Machine Control line of bulldozers and excavators
  • Kate McMullan - Children’s book author and executive producer of The Stinky and Dirty Show
  • Randy Stenger - Founder and CEO of Extreme Sandbox

Colin McEnroe, Greg Hill, Alex Ingberg, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired April 21, 2016.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
