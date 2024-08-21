Invisible and essential, scanning through the history and impact of barcodes

Barcodes are everywhere, and they helped to shape the world we live in.

This hour, a look at the history and impact of barcodes.

Plus, the rise of QR code menus and tickets and what we might gain and lose as we move away from physical objects to digital ones.

GUESTS:



Jordan Frith: Pearce Professor of Professional Communications at Clemson University and the author of Barcode

Pearce Professor of Professional Communications at Clemson University and the author of Bailey Sincox: Perkins-Cotsen Postdoctoral Fellow in the Princeton Society of Fellows, where she teaches and writes about early modern English literature

Perkins-Cotsen Postdoctoral Fellow in the Princeton Society of Fellows, where she teaches and writes about early modern English literature Sean Willard: Menu engineer with Menu Engineers

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 22, 2024.