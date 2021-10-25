© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Music critic and author Kelefa Sanneh writes that music genres are communities

Published October 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Kelefa Sanneh credit Jason Nocito.jpg
Jason Nocito
/
Music critic and author Kelefa Sanneh.

This hour, we’re joined by Kelefa Sanneh, author of “Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres.” We talk about music genres, and look back at the history of music.

GUESTS:

  • Kelefa Sanneh - Author of “Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres,” and a staff writer at the New Yorker. 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

