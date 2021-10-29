The Nose looks at Facebook’s Meta rebranding, ‘Dune: Part One,’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Facebook announced Thursday that its umbrella company will rebrand as “Meta.” Mark Zuckerberg said that the new name reflects the full breadth of the future the company wants to help build: “Now we have a new North Star: to help bring the Metaverse to life. From now on, we’re going to be Metaverse first, not Facebook first.”

And: Do we want TV shows (and movies and books, etc.) to acknowledge the pandemic? It’s an odd conundrum. When shows deal with it, it seems intrusive. When they don’t, it seems unrealistic.

And finally: Dune: Part One is the fourth screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s book series that dates back to the 1960s. It is directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve, and it debuted in theaters and on HBOMax on October 22. A sequel was officially greenlit this week.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Helder Mira - Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast

- Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the podcast Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.