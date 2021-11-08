Why do architects design buildings that feel bad for humans?

Over the past few weeks, there has been a debate surrounding Munger Hall, a dorm designed by billionaire Charles Munger to house over 4,000 students on the University of California, Santa Barbara’s campus. The design has been criticized because of the lack of windows in most rooms, and concerns over fire safety.

This hour, inspired by that debate, we discuss architecture that makes humans feel bad, and the ethics of architecture.

GUESTS:



Mark Pasnik - Architect at OverUnder, Professor at Wentworth Institute of Technology, and author of Heroic: Concrete Architecture and the New Boston

- Architect at OverUnder, Professor at Wentworth Institute of Technology, and author of Joseph Heathcott - Chair of Urban and Environmental Studies at The New School

- Chair of Urban and Environmental Studies at The New School Shalini Agrawal - Associate Professor in the Critical Ethnic Studies Program at the California College for the Arts, Director and Co-Founder of Pathways to Equity, and Founder and Principal of Public Design For Equity

- Associate Professor in the Critical Ethnic Studies Program at the California College for the Arts, Director and Co-Founder of Pathways to Equity, and Founder and Principal of Public Design For Equity Julio Bermudez - Director of the Sacred Space and Cultural Studies graduate concentration program of The Catholic University of America School of Architecture and Planning

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

