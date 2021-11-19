The Nose looks at Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well,’ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart,’ and ‘The Harder They Fall’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week, The Nose is lightning with the blam blams.

First: Taylor Swift’s new 15-minute film for the new 10-minute version of her old five-minute song “All Too Well.” Swift played all of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” in front of some of the film live on Saturday night. It is now the longest song anyone has ever performed on SNL.

And then: The Problem with Jon Stewart is a “late night” show that “airs” every other Thursday on AppleTV+. It marks Stewart’s return to television hosting after leaving The Daily Show in 2015. Each episode is an hour long and focuses on one issue. Four episodes are available so far.

And finally: The Harder They Fall is a revisionist Western co-written and directed by the British singer-songwriter and music producer Jeymes Samuel, in his feature film debut. The movie, streamable now on Netflix, opens with title cards: “While the events of this story are fictional… These. People. Existed.” and nearly every character of any import is Black.

GUESTS:



Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford

Shawn Murray - A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

- A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.