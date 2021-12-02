Don’t worry. We’ve got enough maple syrup. But beyond that, the supply chain is still a mess

From toilet paper shortages, to delayed shipping and low product inventories, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our global supply chains.

This hour we look at what’s going on, and how supply chain disruptions have impacted truck drivers and secondhand stores. Plus, why you don’t have to worry about maple syrup shortages any time soon, thanks to a Canadian maple syrup reserve.

GUESTS:



Terry Esper - Associate Professor of Logistics in the Department of Marketing and Logistics at the Fisher College of Business of The Ohio State University. He is also on the Board of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

- Associate Professor of Logistics in the Department of Marketing and Logistics at the Fisher College of Business of The Ohio State University. He is also on the Board of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals. Keith Trosell - Truck driver and owner/operator of Boba Freight, which is based in Columbia, CT.

- Truck driver and owner/operator of Boba Freight, which is based in Columbia, CT. Jeff Wieser - President and CEO of Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut.

- President and CEO of Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut. Pascal Thériault - Director of the Farm Management and Technology program at McGill University.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

