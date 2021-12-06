© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

What we know about the omicron variant, cute cat videos are spreading misinformation, and the keys to critical thinking

Published December 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
In this photo illustration, a hand extracting a dose of
Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar
/
LightRocket/via Getty Images
Extracting a dose of vaccine from a vial is seen in front of the U.S. flag, Omicron (B.1.1.529), a new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern continues to spread worldwide.

This hour, we talk about an assortment of topics.

First, the omicron variant has been found in at least 16 states. We’ll learn about the latest with COVID-19 and this new variant.

Then, we’ll get tips for how to think critically.

Finally, why cute cat videos have been used to spread misinformation online.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Leana Wen - An emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University. She is a CNN medical analyst and contributing columnist for The Washington Post. Her new book is “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health.”
  • Joe Árvai - The Dana and David Dornsife Professor of Psychology and Director of The Wrigley Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Southern California. His recent article for The Conversation is “Aaron Rodgers dropped the ball on critical thinking -- with a little practice you can do better.”
  • Davey Alba - A technology reporter for The New York Times whose recent article is “Those Cute Cats Online? They Help Spread Misinformation.”

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showcovid-19COVIDhealthpsychologyInternet
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content