The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Neanderthals were more than cavemen

Published January 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Neanderthal Female
Joe McNally
/
Getty Images
The Neanderthal woman was re-created and built by Dutch artists Andrie and Alfons Kennis. Research including fossil anatomy and a detailed study of DNA is present in the color of the skin and eyes.

Recent scientific discoveries have shown just how much we’ve previously underestimated Neanderthals. It turns out that their lives were very similar to those of our ancestors.

This hour: we learn about Neanderthals, and discuss why humans have dismissed them for decades.

GUESTS:

  • Ella Al-Shamahi - National Geographic Explorer, a TV presenter, palaeo-anthropologist, evolutionary biologist, and a stand-up comic. Her latest book is "The Handshake: A Gripping History."
  • Anna Goldfield - Host of the podcast “The Dirt” and an archeologist.
  • Bruce Hardy - Professor of Anthropology at Kenyon College.
  • Claire Cameron - Author of “The Last Neanderthal,” among other books.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
