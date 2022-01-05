Neanderthals were more than cavemen
Recent scientific discoveries have shown just how much we’ve previously underestimated Neanderthals. It turns out that their lives were very similar to those of our ancestors.
This hour: we learn about Neanderthals, and discuss why humans have dismissed them for decades.
GUESTS:
- Ella Al-Shamahi - National Geographic Explorer, a TV presenter, palaeo-anthropologist, evolutionary biologist, and a stand-up comic. Her latest book is "The Handshake: A Gripping History."
- Anna Goldfield - Host of the podcast “The Dirt” and an archeologist.
- Bruce Hardy - Professor of Anthropology at Kenyon College.
- Claire Cameron - Author of “The Last Neanderthal,” among other books.
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.