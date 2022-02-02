A history of men mistaken for gods with ‘Accidental Gods’ author Anna Della Subin

History is filled with men who were mistaken for gods around the world.

This hour, we talk with the author of a new book on that topic: Anna Della Subin, author of “Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine.” She takes us through some notable examples of men mistaken for gods, and discusses why people look for gods on earth.

GUESTS:



Anna Della Subin - Author of “Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine.”

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.