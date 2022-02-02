© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

A history of men mistaken for gods with ‘Accidental Gods’ author Anna Della Subin

Published February 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST
Anna Della Subin
Nina Subin
/
Author Anna Della Subin.

History is filled with men who were mistaken for gods around the world.

This hour, we talk with the author of a new book on that topic: Anna Della Subin, author of “Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine.” She takes us through some notable examples of men mistaken for gods, and discusses why people look for gods on earth.

GUESTS:

  • Anna Della Subin - Author of “Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine.” 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showhistoryreligionpop culturebooks
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content