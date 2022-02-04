The Nose talks about ‘Bruno’ (and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and Build-a-Bear After Dark)

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose believes that everything happens for a reason. Call it luck. Call it fate. Call it karma.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated February 5, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s song score for Encanto, becomes the No. 1 song in the country. It’s the second song ever from a Disney animated movie to get to No. 1, after “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, 30 years ago. The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is also No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s the first Disney animated movie ever to top both charts at once.

On a slightly different note: The Build-a-Bear Workshop, this week, launched a new ‘After Dark’ line of, uh, adult-themed bears. I don’t know what to say about that. I just report the news here, folks.

And finally: Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the first Ghostbusters sequel in more than 30 years and the fourth movie in the franchise. It’s directed by Jason Reitman, whose father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original movies in the 1980s. It stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, with appearances by many of the old favorites from the Ghostbusters universe.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Jim Chapdelaine - An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

- An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

- An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Tracy Wu Fastenberg - Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.