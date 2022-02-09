© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

More than half a century after they first came walking down the street, we’re still bananas for The Monkees

Published February 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
The Monkees
Michael Och/Getty Images
/
Michael Ochs Archives
Davy Jones, Mickey Dolenz, Peter Tork and Mike Nesmith on the set of the television show The Monkees in August 1967 in Los Angeles, California.

More than half a century after they first came walking down the street, we’re still bananas for The Monkees. This hour, Colin and his guests help us figure out why.

GUESTS:

  • Mark Rozzo - Contributing editor at Vanity Fair and author of the August 2021 Vanity Fair story “The Most Influential Pop-Rock Band Ever? The Monkees!”
  • Brian Williams - Former MSNBC anchor, lifelong Monkees fan
  • Dr. Rosanne Welch - Executive director of the Stephens College MFA in TV and Screenwriting and author of the book “Why The Monkees Matter: Teenagers, Television and American Pop Culture”
  • Andrew Sandoval - Manager of The Monkees from 2011 to 2021 and host of the 60s-music podcast “Come to the Sunshine”

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

