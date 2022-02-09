More than half a century after they first came walking down the street, we’re still bananas for The Monkees. This hour, Colin and his guests help us figure out why.

GUESTS:



Mark Rozzo - Contributing editor at Vanity Fair and author of the August 2021 Vanity Fair story “The Most Influential Pop-Rock Band Ever? The Monkees!”

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.