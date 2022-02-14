© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

First dates and lockdown love stories: a look at romance during COVID

Published February 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST
This hour we look at how the pandemic shaped dating, long-term relationships, and love, over the past two years.

GUESTS:

  • Laura Kipnis - Author of “Love In The Time Of Contagion: A Diagnosis,” among other books.  
  • Hiwote Getaneh - A producer on the “This is Dating,” a dating podcast made by Magnificent Noise, where you listen in on people’s first dates. 
  • Philippa Found - An artist, writer, and the creator of “Lockdown Love Stories,” an art project where people can anonymously submit their love stories from the COVID-19 time period. 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

love relationships
Lily Tyson
