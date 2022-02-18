© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ and Woody Allen’s ‘Rifkin’s Festival’

Published February 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
We Need To Talk About Cosby
Showtime Networks Inc. and Showtime Digital Inc.

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is concerned about problematic male comedians born in the mid-1930s.

Showtime describes We Need To Talk About Cosby as “writer/director W. Kamau Bell’s exploration of Bill Cosby’s descent from ‘America’s Dad’ to alleged sexual predator. Comedians, journalists and Cosby survivors have a candid, first of its kind conversation about the man, his career and his crimes.” The fourth part of the four-part docuseries airs Sunday.

And Rifkin’s Festival is the 49th feature film written and directed by Woody Allen. It was released internationally in 2020 and domestically in theaters and for rental on January 28. It stars Wallace Shawn in the Allen-proxy role along with Gina Gershon, Elena Anaya, Christoph Waltz, Richard King, Steven Guttenberg, and more.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and the director of client services at Buzz Engine
  • Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
