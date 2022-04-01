The Nose on Bruce Willis’s retirement, ’The End of the Movies,’ and HBO’s ‘Winning Time’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is always moving, it’s rhythmic, it’s up close and personal, there’s no pads or helmets for protection.

On Wednesday, Demi Moore announced on Instagram that Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia. Willis turned 67 last month.

And: Last Friday, before last weekend’s Academy Awards ceremonies, Ross Douthat published an opinion piece in The New York Times: “We Aren’t Just Watching the Decline of the Oscars. We’re Watching the End of the Movies.”

And finally: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is an HBO series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers and starring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, and an ensemble cast. It is created by Max Borenstein and executive produced by Adam McKay.





GUESTS:



Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and the founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.