The Nose on Bruce Willis’s retirement, ’The End of the Movies,’ and HBO’s ‘Winning Time’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose is always moving, it’s rhythmic, it’s up close and personal, there’s no pads or helmets for protection.
On Wednesday, Demi Moore announced on Instagram that Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia. Willis turned 67 last month.
And: Last Friday, before last weekend’s Academy Awards ceremonies, Ross Douthat published an opinion piece in The New York Times: “We Aren’t Just Watching the Decline of the Oscars. We’re Watching the End of the Movies.”
And finally: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is an HBO series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers and starring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, and an ensemble cast. It is created by Max Borenstein and executive produced by Adam McKay.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ Drummer, Dies at 50 Hard-hitting and charismatic, he was direct about his hopes for the group’s future, even after two decades. “I want to be the biggest band in the world,” he said.
- Paul Herman, The Sopranos Actor, Dies At 76
- Nicolas Cage Can Explain It All He is one of our great actors. Also one of our most inscrutable, most eccentric, and most misunderstood. But as Cage makes his case here, every extraordinary thing about his wild work and life actually makes perfect ordinary sense.
- The Real Mission Impossible: Saying “No” to Tom Cruise How the franchise superstar lawyered-up and out-gunned Paramount execs over costs, COVID and a last-minute submarine.
- Ryan Reynolds Is a Great Brand but an Increasingly Boring Actor
- Are You the Most Boring Person Alive? A recent study details the dull jobs, hobbies and personality traits that make someone a boring person
- Does Every Geek TV Series Need To Require Hours Of Homework?
- Even Before Will Smith, It Was a Strange and Awkward Oscars 2022 V.F.’s chief critic reviews the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
- Both teams assured of a possession in playoff overtime with rules change approved by NFL owners
GUESTS:
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
- Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and the founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.