The Nose looks at Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard and ‘Slow Horses’

Published April 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Slow Horses
Apple TV+
Gary Oldman in ‘Slow Horses.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose would come straight to your home and do it on the weekends too.

This week was week three of John C. Depp II v. Amber Laura Heard, Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard (in which she’s countersued for $100 million). It is nothing if not a sordid tale where no one looks particularly innocent. But it certainly seems like the entire internet is Team Johnny Depp.

And: Slow Horses is a darkly funny espionage thriller series based on the novel by Mark Herron and starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas. Its first season finale hit Apple TV+ today.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic
  • Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and the founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

