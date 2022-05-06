The Nose looks at our state of TV overload and the end of ‘Ozark’
This week’s Nose is short. $6,950. But it is not, it’s not a problem.
Our original plan for this week was to look at the final seasons of Better Call Saul and Ozark. But it turns out that, among our full stable of nostrils — this is a group of more than 20 people who are, by definition, dialed into the mass market popular culture, mind you — there’s not a single person who watches both shows.
In discovering that, we got to thinking about how it just isn’t possible to keep up with all the TV there is anymore. How, in fact, it just isn’t possible to keep up with all of anything anymore. And how, even with the things that you specifically try to keep up with, by the time the new bits come out, you’ve forgotten all the details about the old bits.
So The Nose gets into some or all of that. And then we do look at the final season, the final part of the final season, “Season Four, Part Two” of Ozark. This bit almost certainly, almost necessarily gets spoilery. If you’re worried about that sort of thing, you might want to duck out at the first break.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Neal Adams, Comic Book Artist Who Revitalized Batman and Fought for Creators’ Rights, Dies at 80 He influenced multiple generations with his style and co-created such characters as Ra’s al Ghul, the Man-Bat and one of DC’s first Black superheroes, Green Lantern John Stewart.
- Naomi Judd, country music matriarch of The Judds, is dead at 76
- Ron Galella, Celebrity-Hounding Photographer, Dies at 91 He personified the paparazzi — brazen and relentless in chasing the famous, particularly Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. But his pictures also came to be admired.
- Dave Chappelle was physically attacked in the middle of his performance in LA
- Dave Chappelle Issues Statement On Attack, Refuses “To Allow Last Night’s Incident To Overshadow The Magic” Of The Moment
- Sneakers, elastic pants: People alter office wear amid COVID
- The Office Beckons. Time for Your Sharpest ‘Power Casual.’ Work wear reflects how people feel about their jobs and the economy as a whole. So it makes sense that dressing for the office is all over the place.
- A24’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Hits Impressive Box Office Milestone
- Fast 10 Reportedly Costs Over $300 Million, With The Largest Chunk Spent On Actor Salaries
- The Controversy Brewing on Elon Musk’s Wikipedia Page
- Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of physical abuse on her first day of testimony
- The Assassination of Amber Heard
- SPACE NUDES: NASA to launch naked pictures of humans to space in hope of ‘attracting aliens’
- A New Wave of Shows Cares About a Group of Women the Rest of TV Has Ignored Sure, their characters are privileged, but they’re also dealing with unsteady marriages, ambition, and family.
- Golden-Con Threw a Party, Invited Every ‘Golden Girls’ Fan It Knew Thousands gathered in Chicago to celebrate the beloved sitcom, whose fan base has only expanded since its original run and made the Girls into L.G.B.T.Q. icons.
- The Pandemic Reminded Us That Most Women Still Don’t Have a Room of Their Own The past two years have shown us that we need to open our eyes to the biases built into our homes.
- A former Gap employee embarks on a quest to collect every in-store playlist
- It’s time for a non-white host of ‘The Late Late Show’. Here’s our critic’s shortlist
- The Biggest Challenge for ‘Jeopardy!’ Super Champions? Talking About Themselves. Mattea Roach is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champ to rattle off a long and impressive winning streak. But her success has an unintended side effect: She’s running out of personal fun facts to share after the first commercial break.
- Attention Girls, Gays, And Theys: Taylor Swift Is Dropping “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” Tonight!!!!! I guess 1989 is coming?!?!?!??!
- ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By NBC
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and the director of client services at Buzz Engine
- Brian Slattery: Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio
