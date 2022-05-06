© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Nose looks at our state of TV overload and the end of ‘Ozark’

Published May 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Ozark Season 4, Part 2
Netflix
Jason Bateman, Sofia Hublitz, and Laura Linney in Netflix’s ‘Ozark.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is short. $6,950. But it is not, it’s not a problem.

Our original plan for this week was to look at the final seasons of Better Call Saul and Ozark. But it turns out that, among our full stable of nostrils — this is a group of more than 20 people who are, by definition, dialed into the mass market popular culture, mind you — there’s not a single person who watches both shows.

In discovering that, we got to thinking about how it just isn’t possible to keep up with all the TV there is anymore. How, in fact, it just isn’t possible to keep up with all of anything anymore. And how, even with the things that you specifically try to keep up with, by the time the new bits come out, you’ve forgotten all the details about the old bits.

So The Nose gets into some or all of that. And then we do look at the final season, the final part of the final season, “Season Four, Part Two” of Ozark. This bit almost certainly, almost necessarily gets spoilery. If you’re worried about that sort of thing, you might want to duck out at the first break.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and the director of client services at Buzz Engine
  • Brian Slattery: Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
