How emoji have changed how we communicate and why we ❤️ them

This hour we look at our new favorite way to communicate: emoji. We'll learn about how emoji are created, discuss how emoji change meaning, and talk to the creator of "Emojiland: The Musical."

GUESTS:



Keith Broni: Editor and Chief of Emojipedia

Alex King: Associate Professor of Philosophy at Simon Fraser University, who runs "Aesthetics for Birds," an aesthetics and philosophy of art website

Keith Harrison Dworkin: Composer and creator of "Emojiland: The Musical"

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

