The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

How emoji have changed how we communicate and why we ❤️ them

Published June 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Happy faces
Andrei Moldoveanu
/
Getty/500px
Happy face emojis

This hour we look at our new favorite way to communicate: emoji. We'll learn about how emoji are created, discuss how emoji change meaning, and talk to the creator of "Emojiland: The Musical."

GUESTS:

  • Keith Broni: Editor and Chief of Emojipedia
  • Alex King: Associate Professor of Philosophy at Simon Fraser University, who runs “Aesthetics for Birds,” an aesthetics and philosophy of art website
  • Keith Harrison Dworkin: Composer and creator of “Emojiland: The Musical

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show languagemusic
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
