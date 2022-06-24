The Nose on Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul,’ ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ and more
This week’s Nose is ’bout to explode, take off this load.
“Break My Soul” is the lead single from Beyoncé’s forthcoming album, Renaissance. The song dropped on Monday, and by the end of the week, its “You won’t break my soul” repeated refrain has taken on a whole new weight.
And: The actor Chris Pratt is taking his 9-year-old son on a 10-day camping trip. During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, he rattled off a list of 10 “coming of age” movies Pratt plans to watch with his son on the trip. The list caused a dumb, mini-controversy as it includes some R-rated movies and things (also just some good old garbage movies).
And finally: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a meta action-comedy starring Nicolas Cage as… Nick Cage. Here’s Lionsgate’s synopsis: “Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.”
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Tony Siragusa, a Defensive Lineman Known as Goose, Dies at 55 Siragusa won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2000 season and worked as a broadcaster after his playing career.
- John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music
- Director Paul Haggis Arrested in Italy for Sexual Assault Haggis had been accused of rape in 2018, with the resulting lawsuit prompting three other women to come forward with their own allegations of misconduct.
- Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Judy Huth in 1975
- Rowan Atkinson Says Comedy’s Job Is to Offend and That Can’t Be Stopped: ‘Every Joke Has a Victim’
- This Viral Video of Justin Timberlake Dancing in Khakis Is Peak Cringe
- 21 Hilarious “She’s A 10 But” Tweets That Will Make You Feel Called Out “She’s a 10 but her gay awakening was Marceline from Adventure Time.”
- Sacheen Littlefeather Talks About What Really Happened Before, During And After Rejecting Marlon Brando’s Oscar
- Kellogg is splitting into 3 companies: Here’s what each one will focus on The cereal giant will become three distinct companies in a deal that is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
- Alan Alda Is Still Awesome The actor and director talks about his podcast, the comedic chops of Volodymyr Zelensky, and being called an “honorary woman.”
- How BTS Became One of the Most Popular Bands in History In an age of despair and division, a boy band from South Korea remixed the rules of pop and created a fandom bigger than Beatlemania.
- Kevin Costner’s New Movie, Horizon, Is Being Split Into Four 2 Hour And 45 Minute Movies
- Stephen Colbert Addresses Arrest of Triumph and Crew at U.S. Capitol: “This Was First-Degree Puppetry” Seven members of the ‘Late Show’ team, including comedian and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog actor Robert Smigel, were charged with unlawful entry last week.
- Westminster Dog Show: Trumpet the Bloodhound Wins Best in Show After winning the hound group, Trumpet emerged from a tough group of fellow champions to become the first of his breed to claim the top prize.
- John Carpenter’s Masterpiece The Thing Is Back In The Box Office Top 10 After Four Decades
- Amazon’s Alexa could soon speak in a dead relative’s voice, making some feel uneasy
GUESTS:
- Raquel Benedict: Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction, and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.