QAnon conspiracists filter a dark worldview through the light-filled lens of wellness.
Conspirituality is a convergence of right-wing conspiracy, New Age spirituality, and grift.
The throughline between a left-leaning yoga instructor and a right-wing QAnon conspiracist is skepticism of institutional authority and Western medicine.
Skepticism within both groups accelerated during the pandemic, making wellness communities more vulnerable to the anti-vax, anti Covid messaging QAnon packaged in softer tones and imagery that appealed to women concerned with health and wellness.
This hour, we explore how Conspirituality plays out in our current political climate. We also talk about how conspiracy theories can sometimes cover up real conspiracies.
GUESTS:
- Derek Beres: Senior Editor at Eco & co-host of the podcast, Conspirituality. He’s currently co-writing Conspirituality: How New Age Conspiracy Theories Became a Public Health Threat with Matthew Remski & Julian Walker.
- Julian Walker: Co-host of the podcast, Conspirituality. He’s currently co-writing Conspirituality: How New Age Conspiracy Theories Became a Public Health Threat, with Matthew Remski & Derek Beres. He has taught yoga in Los Angeles for 27 years.
- Sarah Kendzior: author of three books including, The View from Flyover Country: Dispatches from the Forgotten America. Her new book, They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent, will be published in September. She’s the co-host of the podcast, Gaslit Nation.
