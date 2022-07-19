© 2022 Connecticut Public

QAnon conspiracists filter a dark worldview through the light-filled lens of wellness.

Published July 19, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
A group of people participate in a yoga session on the beach in Miami Beach, Fla., on March 23, 2021.
A group of people participate in a yoga session on the beach in Miami Beach, Fla., on March 23, 2021.

Conspirituality is a convergence of right-wing conspiracy, New Age spirituality, and grift.

The throughline between a left-leaning yoga instructor and a right-wing QAnon conspiracist is skepticism of institutional authority and Western medicine.

Skepticism within both groups accelerated during the pandemic, making wellness communities more vulnerable to the anti-vax, anti Covid messaging QAnon packaged in softer tones and imagery that appealed to women concerned with health and wellness.

This hour, we explore how Conspirituality plays out in our current political climate. We also talk about how conspiracy theories can sometimes cover up real conspiracies.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

