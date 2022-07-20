On the quietest sports day of the year, an hour about sports

Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Baseball’s All-Star Game was Tuesday night. (The American League won for the ninth year in a row, which doesn’t matter at all.) As such, the sports calendar is basically empty today. So why not spend the hour talking about sports?

And why not start with baseball? It’s how our conversation about this show started sometime last week. Me, a Yankees fan: “I do think the Yankees being historically great should be a topic.” Colin, a Red Sox fan: “In other words, you think I’ll be dead by showtime.”

But: The New York Yankees are on pace for a 113-win season, and their star outfielder Aaron Judge is on pace for a 58-home run season in his free agent year. And, not for nothing, the New York Mets are also good! The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, lost their last two games before the All-Star break by a combined score of 27-3. I can’t remember to which team. I’ll look that up.

Plus: The New Yorker’s Sarah Larson wonders if pickleball can save America.

And finally: A look at some enterprising Indians and the whole cricket league they fabricated to dupe some Russian gamblers.

Kyle Barr: Breaking news reporter at Gizmodo

Breaking news reporter at Michael Baumann: Staff writer at The Ringer covering sports, culture, and politics

Staff writer at covering sports, culture, and politics Sarah Larson: Staff writer at The New Yorker

