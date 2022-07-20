© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

On the quietest sports day of the year, an hour about sports

Published July 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
Dustin Satloff / Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads all of baseball at the All-Star break with 33 home runs, 74 runs scored, and 209 total bases.

Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Baseball’s All-Star Game was Tuesday night. (The American League won for the ninth year in a row, which doesn’t matter at all.) As such, the sports calendar is basically empty today. So why not spend the hour talking about sports?

And why not start with baseball? It’s how our conversation about this show started sometime last week. Me, a Yankees fan: “I do think the Yankees being historically great should be a topic.” Colin, a Red Sox fan: “In other words, you think I’ll be dead by showtime.”

But: The New York Yankees are on pace for a 113-win season, and their star outfielder Aaron Judge is on pace for a 58-home run season in his free agent year. And, not for nothing, the New York Mets are also good! The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, lost their last two games before the All-Star break by a combined score of 27-3. I can’t remember to which team. I’ll look that up.

Plus: The New Yorker’s Sarah Larson wonders if pickleball can save America.

And finally: A look at some enterprising Indians and the whole cricket league they fabricated to dupe some Russian gamblers.

GUESTS:

  • Kyle Barr: Breaking news reporter at Gizmodo
  • Michael Baumann: Staff writer at The Ringer covering sports, culture, and politics
  • Sarah Larson: Staff writer at The New Yorker

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show.'
